LAHORE - The TLP has rejected Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri’s claims that the former felt sorry over the sit-in staged to protest against the SC order to release blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.

“We have not sought apology from anyone during the sit-in,” TLP spokesman Pir Ijaz Ashrafi said in a statement on Saturday. He continued: “The party leadership could not even imagine seeking forgiveness from those who failed to protect the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU). A blasphemer (Aasia) has been freed and the government has been acting as a silent spectator.” A couple of days ago in Lahore, the federal minister said: “The TLP leaders said sorry and the state has forgiven them. This forgiveness should be meant that all should abide by the law and let it takes its course.

But, Ashrafi said yesterday the elders of “Ahle-Sunnat had rendered sacrifices in the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his party leadership and workers were also ready to uphold the tradition.

“We will cut our throats but wont bow to oppressors. Our elders have taught us to stand firm to protect the finality of the prophet-hood,” he said.

The TLP had concluded its nationwide protest against Aasia Bibi acquittal of blasphemy from the Supreme Court of Pakistan on November 2 following an agreement with the government. One clause of the five-point agreement read the TLP apologised if it “hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason.” Since the TLP leaders had issued remarks against state institutions, the government claimed the religious party sought forgiveness, but Ashrafi insisted the clause meant for the public if they faced any problem during their protest.

TLP spokesman said the party had called an emergency meeting of its central executive council on Monday to discuss the situation in detail.