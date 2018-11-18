Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman has stated that the traffic system of Karachi needs reforms on a large scale. He demanded Sindh government to start information campaign about problems of traffic in the city.

In a statement here on Saturday, Sherzaman said: “Traffic police should receive the right training so that they are able to be of benefit to the citizens of Karachi. The restriction of wearing seat belt should be on both the driver and passenger, not only on Shara-e-Faisal but also throughout the entire city. The law should be stronger enough to force all the drivers to act in unison to give the way to ambulances.”

The PTI Karachi President said: “If the vehicles abide by Lane Management System, traffic jam problems will be far less. Traffic signals should be in a good working condition, as it will discourage the inclination towards violation of signals.”

The roads of Karachi are broken in numerous places. Punjab Chowrangi Road was opened to the public after much time but remains incomplete.

Zebra crossing and necessary line marking is essential. As developed countries have done, we should restrict the fast and slow traffic in different lanes. If not very essential, the use of horn should be considered a serious offence.

Sherzaman said, “Different speed limit policies should be adopted in different places. Minor children should be restrained in driving vehicles and the penalty amount should be imposed on their parents.”

Driving vehicles without license should be stopped. No parking, bus zone and loading-unloading zone should be established.

He stated, “We will also submit traffic reforms bill in Sindh Assembly. Karachi is an international city. Modern technology should be utilized for Karachi’s traffic system to face modern challenges.”

If our traffic system improves, it will be praised throughout the world. It will not only increase the respect of Karachi but also Pakistan all over the globe.