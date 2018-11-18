Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum organised a ceremony to pay tribute to veteran Pakistan Movement leader Mahmood Ali (late) at the occasion of his 12th anniversary.

Former Senator Sartaj Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. The house unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to name a road in Islamabad by the name of Mahmood Ali and also issue post office tickets at the occasion of his centenary birth day that would be celebrated the next year.

Speaking at the occasion, Sartaj Aziz said that Mahmood Ali (late) was a strong supporter of the two-nation theory and unity of Muslim Ummah. He said that Mahmood Ali (late) worked all his life to promote the passion of ‘Pakistaniyyat’ and Nazria-e-Pakistan. He said that Mahmood Ali never accepted the forced separation of East Pakistan and right from Pakistan Movement to establishment and stabilisation of Pakistan and remained an epitome of ideological commitment and unshakable determination.

President ICCI, Ahmed Hassan Mughal said that there was a dire need to apprise youth about the role and services of Pakistan Movement leaders. He assured that the ICCI would continue to organise such events to create awareness in the business community and youth about the role of Pakistan Movement heroes.

Senator Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum said that Mahmood Ali was a strong lover of Pakistan and great ideologist. He said that there was a great need to create the spirit of Pakistan Movement in the youth to take the country forward. He observed that national heroes must be remembered and the days to commemorate them must be observed with full fervour and zeal. Shahid Rasheed, Secretary Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum, Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Islamabad, Raja Mujahid Afsar Khan, President Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Chakwal, Prof Naeem Qasim, President Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Rawalpindi, Dr Salahuddin Mangal, Chairman Press Council of Pakistan, Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Skills Development Council, Javed Siddiqui, Editor Nawa-e-Waqt also spoke at the occasion and paid tribute to Mahmood Ali for his patriotism and services for Pakistan.

They said that they as a nation must play their role in making Pakistan a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state in accordance with the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. It was announced that 5 books written by Mahmood Ali (Late) would be reproduced at the occasion of his centenary.