ISTANBUL (AFP): Turkey will host the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) 32nd annual conference in its capital - Istanbul, next week. The two-day event, starting from Friday, is being co-organized by the CACCI and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency. The conference is set to focus on measures for stronger investment and production opportunities with the help of experts. Sessions will tackle such issues like chambers' role in business, innovation, digitization, regional integration, sustainable development, and the global economy. During the conference, the heads of the CACCI and TOBB are expected to deliver speeches, besides Turkish Trade Minister , World Trade Organization (WTO) deputy head Yi Xiaozhun, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Representatives from commerce chambers, business council and NGOs will also attend the event.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the TOBB, said "The Asia-Pacific Region includes 40 percent of the world’s population and 23 percent of the global economy."

"We take note of the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific Region for the global economy and we strive to harness a synergy that will be a win-win for all," he added on the conference's website. The CACCI countries' annual exports in goods and services are around $5 trillion, he noted.

Jemal Inaishvili, head of the CACCI, invited all member countries to attend the conference in Istanbul, Turkey's business hub. "Turkey’s economy is on the upswing, with growth gathering momentum last year, driven by strong fiscal stimulus and a strong recovery in export demand," he underlined on the conference's website.

He said "Turkey continues to transform itself into one of the world’s economic powerhouses, and to explore areas that offer growth potential for your respective companies."