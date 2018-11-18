Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided a prize bond dealer’s shop located on Rajana Road in Pirmahal and recovered foreign currency and receipts of Hawala Hundi.

According to officials, the foreign currency included 11,500 Saudi Riyals and others. An FIA official informed that currency exchange business was being carried out without permission from the State Bank of Pakistan.

On a tip-off, the officials carried out the raid. The team arrested one Muhammad Asif and registered a case against him and his accomplice Najmul Hassan under sections 4,5,8 and 23 of Foreign Exchange Act 1947 and section 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering ACT 2010.