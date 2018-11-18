Share:

Pakistan has faced major challenges in its socioeconomic situation over past seventy years. One of the major issues the country is facing is a shortage of water. According to research by the American University, Pakistan is among the top ten countries in the world which are suffering from a water crisis. Handling this water crisis will not be easy. It is necessary that work on the Kalabagh and Diamer-Basha Dams be completed at the earliest possible opportunity. According to a recent report, 40 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is draining into the sea due to lack of dams. The Kalabagh Dam has a capacity to store 6.4 MAF of water, the Diamer-Basha Dam can store 5.8 MAF, and the Dasu Dam can store 6 MAF of water. If these three dams are completed, then lot of water will be saved from being wasted which may aid in reducing the water shortage.

If these dams are not constructed, Pakistan will face a drinking water crisis and its agriculture sector will be destroyed. In Pakistan, agriculture has a deep connection with other industries, such as the textile and pesticide industries. Due to a lack of water, both agriculture and agriculture-related industries are on the brink of total collapse. The agricultural sector is affected by both the lack of water as well as the government’s neglect.

SYEDA ANAM TAHIRA,

Lahore, November 3.