LAHORE - The Cambridge University organised a road mapping workshop in UET of Lahore, according to a press release.

Senior Industrial Fellow Dr Nikoletta Athanassopoulou and Solution Development Specialist Dr Diana Khripo from IfM Education and Consultancy Services participated as resource persons.

Vice Chancellor of UET Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Director KICS Dr Waqar Mahmood and reps of industrialists attended the workshop.

The purpose of this workshop was to generate the ideas for industry-university collaborations according to international best practices, Priorities candidate collaborations, understand the developments required for these collaborations, understand current or anticipated roadblocks and barriers and Derive key actions for moving forward.

The workshop also shed light on transaction of one-way knowledge, Collaboration of sharing ideas and shared aspirations to create strong desire to work as partners toward goals. Talking to participants at closing ceremony of workshop Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid said, “university is very keen to develop workable relationship with industry. Without proper participation of industry, the essence of course content cannot be achieved.

Proper follow up of the such workshop should also be planned, so that maximum benefits are ensured through such constructive activity.” Resource persons Dr. Diana Khripo and Dr. Nikoletta Athanassopoulou appreciated the keenness, love and hospitality by their hosts in Pakistan. Director Al-Khawarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) UET Lahore and organizer of workshop Dr. Waqar Mehmood shared his gratitude for the resource persons and sparing their time for valuable workshop. At the end of workshop the resource persons visited walled city of Lahore. Dr. Diana Khripo and Dr. Nikoletta Athanassopoulou enjoyed the culture of Lahore