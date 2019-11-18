Share:

KABUL - President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani received the credential letter of Wang Yu, China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan, here in the Presidential Palace on Saturday, said a statement of the Presidential Office. “The president, besides receiving the credential letter and welcoming the ambassador, stated at the meeting that Afghanistan wants to further expand economic, political and social relations with China,” the statement said.

The countries have had cordial relations over the past 50 years, the president said in the meeting, adding cooperation with China will contribute to the development of the region.

Expressing satisfaction over his new mission in Afghanistan, the ambassador promised to spare no efforts in further expanding relations between the two nations, the statement stated.