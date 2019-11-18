Share:

KARACHI - Arrangements have been finalized for Typhoid vaccination campaign in District West of the metropolis.

More than 1.4 million children in District West will be vaccinated during the 12-day campaign, commencing from November 18 in Sindh province.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shafiq informed the meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner West Fayyaz Alam Solangi and attended among others by the THOs, WHOs, UNICEF, health officers here on Sunday. The DHO informed that the children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated during typhoid vaccination campaign.

He informed that the arrangements have been made for vaccination of 5,52,627 children from 3225 private and government schools and 1,68,492 from Madaris in the district during the campaign.

The deputy commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with the Health staff during the campaign to save their children from the severe disease.