Share:

Pakistan successfully carried out the training launch of Shaheen-I, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the army said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said, "The launch was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, ensuring Pakistan's credible maximum deterrence."

The missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 km, the ISPR said, adding that "troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system."

Senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command and Strategic Plans Division, scientists and engineers witnessed the training launch.

Pakistan has different types of missiles and many of them can carry nuclear warheads.