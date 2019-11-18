Share:

LAHORE - Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical toppled Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company by 10½-6 to win the Mohtaram Polo Cup concluded here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan displayed outstanding polo skills and contributed eight goals in Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical’s title triumph while his teammate Ahmed Bilal Riaz converted the remaining two as their team had a half goal handicap. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas struck a quartet while Taimur Ali Malik and Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed one goal each.

Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical had an impressive start as they scored a brace - one each by Hamza and Ahmed Bilal - to take 2-0 lead while Guard Group/DCC fought back well and scored one goal through Omer Minhas to make it 2-1. Hamza finished the first chukker by converting a 30-yard penalty to further enhance their lead to 3-1.

The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides banged in a brace each. Hamza struck and Ahmed struck one each for the winners while Omer Minhas and Taimur it one each for the losers, with Black Horse were still enjoying 5-3 lead.

Hamza continued his good show in the third chukker as well as he fired in another field goal to make it 6-3. Guard Group/DCC bounced back well and pumped in two back-to-back goals to reduce the deficit to 6-5. Omer Minhas hit an equaliser in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to square the things at 6-6. After that, Hamza Mawaz slammed in a quartet to guide his side to 10½-6 victory.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht graced the final as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the winners and top performers. Other notables present there were Mohtaram CEO Fahad Saif, Business Development Manager Hamza Touqeer, Client and PR Manager Mehar Khan, LPC executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.