Islamabad - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will discuss today (Monday) 13 development projects worth around Rs238 billion including the project for the provision of medical equipment to hospitals in Afghanistan

According the agenda of the meeting the approval of four energy projects worth Rs140 billion will be discussed in the meeting, official source told The Nation. Besides discussing 13 working papers, the CDWP will also discuss the proposal for clearance of three concept papers.

Pakistan will provide medical equipment worth Rs2.36 billion to three hospitals in Afghanistan and the project has been recommended to CDWP for approval. The project worth Rs2355.537 million is related to the procurement, installation and commission of medical equipment for three hospitals in Afghanistan, said the source. The three hospitals are 60 Bed Nishtar Kidney Hospital Jalalabad, 200 bed Jinnah Hospital Kabul, and 100 Bed Naib Amanullah Khan Logari Hospital Logar, the source added.

In Energy Sector four projects are coming to CDWP and they include, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower project worth Rs115 billion including Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) of Rs56.825 billion, evacuation of electricity for Wind power project at Jhampir and Gharo Wind Cluster worth Rs13.405 billion, 500 kV Chakwal Substation Rs9291.10 million including FEC of Rs5764.24 million and Hydropower & Renewable Energy II, Gilgit Baltistan(KFW) worth Rs2260.194 million including Rs1733.662 million.

In devolution and area development the CDWP will ponder over a project of Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) worth Rs15524.68 million. In Eduction the forum will discuss Establishment & Operation of Basic Education Community Schools, Rs5194.558 million and improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MOGS relation to education and six EFA goals worth Rs3306.024 million.

In governance , the CDWP will discuss the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) project regarding Pakistan Single Window(PSW) worth Rs11197.069 million including Foreign Exchange Component(FEC) of Rs5966.42 million. Another project under the same sector is Punjab Cities Program (PCP) with the total cost of Rs32530.24 million including Rs27568 million Foreign Exchange Component(FEC).

In Industries and Commerce the project of the Ministry of Industries and Production for National Stretegic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) worth Rs2914.12 million will be discussed by the CDWP.

In Physical Planning and Housing, the ministry of Interior project related to the construction of 4 Sewerage Treatment Plants and related sewerage system to treat waste water falling into Koran River, Rawal Lake worth Rs3971.35 million will be discussed in the meeting. In Transport &Communication Peshawar Northern Bypass project worth Rs21.31 billion will also be discussed in the meeting.