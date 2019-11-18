Share:

(BEIJING) - The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held its first open day for the public Saturday.

About 200 visitors, including university teachers and students and local citizens, visited the working sites of the CPPCC National Committee.

During the trip, the visitors also watched a video reflecting the work of the National Committee of CPPCC and exhibitions showcasing the history of the CPPCC.

The CPPCC National Committee will hold more open days in the future to enhance the public’s understanding of the CPPCC and the political system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, according to the committee.

The role that CPPCC plays in the Chinese government is stated in the preamble of the PRC Constitution. In practice, its role and powers are somewhat analogous to an advisory legislative upper house and there have been proposals to formalise this role in the PRC Constitution, making it a defacto national senate.