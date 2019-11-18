Share:

KARACHI - A fire that swept into a local timber market in Karachi’s Old Haji Camp on Sunday morning was doused by firefighters around two hours after it was reported.

According to firefighters, the process of cooling is underway; however, no casualties have been reported as yet.

It was still unclear what had caused the fire to erupt, and officials said that anything in this regard could only be determined after a thorough investigation. At least seven fire tenders had been called in to douse the blaze which had spread to the nearby residential buildings and surrounding shops.

The locals said the fire started in the wood godown and affected the nearby buildings.