ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved against the appointment of PTI leader Abrarul Haq as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Dr Saeed Elahi, the former chairman PRCS, moved the court citing President of Pakistan, secretary cabinet division, secretary national health service and Ibrarul Haq as respondents in his petition. Dr Saeed, who is also a former lawmaker belonging to PML-N, adopted in the petition that he was appointed as chairman for a period of three years till March 9, 2020, while appointment of a new chairman before the said date was illegal. He contended that Haq’s appointment as the PRCS chairman could also create a conflict of interest as he already heads a charity, the Sahara Foundation. Elahi maintained that he was not served any notice before his removal and was not given any reason for his sacking. Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the notification relating to the appointment of new chairman issued on November 15 with the approval of President Dr Arif Alvi. President Dr Arif Alvi, in his capacity as head of the PRCS, removed Dr Elahi and appointed PTI leader Abrarul Haq for a period of three years.