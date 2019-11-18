Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to Establishment Division and other respondents in a petition filed against the federal government for ignoring and not specifying job quota for Christians. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition filed by a Christian woman Nasim Pervaiz who is a priest in Bible Fellowship Church of Pakistan and issued notices to the respondents. After issuing the notices, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter till February 4, 2020 for further proceedings.

The lady filed the petition through her counsel Yasir Mahmood Chaudhary Advocate and cited Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) and Secretary Establishment Division as respondents. She adopted in her petition that she filed the petition in the larger interest of minorities/ Christian community whose job quota is not being observed and non-implementation of Article 36 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Next hearing will take place on Feb 4

She stated that the HDIP advertised various jobs on October 26 for the residents of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) but intentionally ignored and not specified the minorities 5 per cent job quota in the said advertisement due to which a large number of minorities/ non-Muslims unemployed youth oculd not apply for the said jobs. She added that resultantly, a sense of deprivation and exploitation would raise in the minorities living in Islamabad.

“The respondents are not giving the due importance to minorities in terms of Article -36 of the Constitution of 1973,” contended the petitioner. Nasim argued that it is a fundamental duty of the respondents to provide jobs to all classes irrespective of their creed, colour, religion and sect in the government. “The respondents are under legal obligation to act in accordance with the law as provided under Article 4 of the Constitution and to eliminate the exploitation as stated in Article -3 of the Constitution,” maintained the petitioner.