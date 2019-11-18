Share:

ISLAMABAD, - A major step taken to boost Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry, Italy has agreed on Sunday to help Pakistan out in the technical aspects of tourism management. Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari called upon the Italian ambassador to Pakistan who offered him to help Pakistan out in this regard to strengthen the ties between the two countries. The ambassador on the occasion was observed saying that the incumbent government was serious to build upon and establish a tourism industry in the world. To this, Bukhari said that tourism was an aspect in which the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) himself took great interest in and was keen to see burgeoning. The minister also said that the objective was to turn Pakistan into a tourism hub, with its own unique identity and standing in the world.