Share:

KARACHI - Despite Supreme Court (SC) directives, around 240 displaced families on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) land are not yet provided shelter, Karachi Ameer Jamaat-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

Addressing affectees of Quaid-Azam Colony, Gharibabad Railway Pattak under ‘solidarity and aid’ camp arranged by JI Public Aid Committee Karachi, he said even after more than seven months, authorities did not materialise their promise, which is tantamount to defiance of SC orders.

Revamping of Circular Railway is a daydream as not a single step has so far been taken in this direction, he remarked. He also demanded authorities to take action against corrupt involved in allotting railway land illegally.

Citing Lyari Expressway destitute, Naeem said that they were given alternate shelter before starting the project by then Karachi nazim, Naimatullah Khan.

JI always stands with people, deprived of their legitimate and civil rights and party will try its best to serve railway track effectees, he asserted.