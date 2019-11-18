Share:

KARACHI - As many as 8,908 candidates appeared in the University of Karachi’s entry test for the Bachelors Program (Morning) Admissions 2020 on Sunday.

The Karachi University has received 9,600 admission forms for the entry test for Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, departments of applied chemistry and chemical technology, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration, chemical engineering, commerce, computer science, education, environmental studies, food science and technology, international relations, mass communication, public administration, petroleum technology, special education (BA Hons) and teacher education (BEd Hons) against 1, 302 available seats.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, while talking to the media during the entry test, mentioned that Karachi University has established 220 examination rooms in 26 different examination centers to facilitate candidates. He said that Karachi University would upload the initial list of the successful candidates within five days on the varsity’s website (www.uok.edu.pk).

Replying to a question, he said that despite the massive reduction in the grants and funds provided by the government, the public sector government is providing quality education as it is its prime job to do.

“The state is responsible to give standard education to its citizens. We are not doing business, we are dedicated to giving the best education to our students and do not want to put financial burdens on the shoulders of their parents. This year around Rs200 million has been deducted from our grant as compared to last year’s funding, which has increased financial constraints at the varsity.”

He informed that media that Karachi University has conducted the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service instead of availing the National Testing Service.

This KUATS has been recently established with the approval of Karachi University’s Academic Council.