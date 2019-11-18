Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that aimless protests and sit-ins have wasted the nation’s precious time.

“The nation will never forgive the elements, which staged protest in Islamabad on this sensitive occasion,” he said in a statement. He said there was a dire need for showing unity at this time because politics of sit-ins will go against the national interest.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is now on the path of progress and stability and no one will be allowed to disrupt this journey,” he said, adding that some elements did not want to see Pakistan progress.

He said that people of Pakistan have given the PTI mandate for five years and the government will complete its tenure. “There is a need to follow the path of wisdom rather than irrationality. We will have to desist from negative politics for the sake of the nation,” he said. He said that politics of chaos would not benefit the country and stability and unity are the way forward.

Buzdar said that everyone will have to play his role for the progress and prosperity of the homeland. “It is not at all reasonable to do politics of protests keeping in view the grave situation prevailing in Occupied Kashmir. The PTI-led government is bringing improvements and ease in the lives of Pakistani people while protesting elements are creating hurdles in transportation service by blocking roads,” he stated.

“Everyone will have to keep in mind the national interest keeping in view internal and external challenges. The situation demands unity and politics of agitation at this time is not advisable,” he said. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan remained indifferent to negative politics of the protesting elements. He said that those indulging in politics of chaos and agitation failed before and will meet the same fate this time. He said the PTI government will continue to serve people without caring for those indulging in protests.

TAKES NOTICE OF KITE STRING DEATH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of death of a citizen due to kite string and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO in this regard.

Buzdar expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow with the bereaved family and ordered indiscriminate action against those responsible for negligence in their duties. “Such incidents are intolerable and strict implementation of the law should be ensured,” he said. “Wherever kites fly, the area police officer will be held responsible,” he said.

Mughalpura SHO Mudassir Ullah was suspended and inquiry was initiated against him for showing negligence from his duties after the chief minister took notice of the incident.

Buzdar warned that he will not tolerate any negligence vis-a-vis kite flying and stern action will be taken against the SHO of the area in case a kite flying complaint is filed.

LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Taunsa Sharif. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the bereaved family members. He directed the officials to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration on this accident.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior art editor Masood Ahmed. Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the bereaved family members and prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss.