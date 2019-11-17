Share:

Sui is a Tehsil of Dera Bugti, Balochistan in whose field the natural gas sui was found in 1952 and from 1958 it is being provided to numerous cities of Pakistan. But, unfortunately, apart from 5-6 districts of Balochistan the remaining are still deprived from this blessing which is actually coming out there.

Additionally, the most heartrending and excruciating talk to be discussed here is that the Sui’s own natives, where the gas was discovered, are compel to use wood in kitchen for cooking due to its dearth. I urge the federal and provincial government to provide us the natural gas which is not less than a basic need of us humans.

ABDUL WAHEED,

Kech.