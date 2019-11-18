Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Internship Programme (NIP), another flagship project under the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program, will soon be launched. According to official sources, the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program “National Internship Programme” will focus on how to empower youth to create self employment opportunities. The program is to improve the employability of educated youth to make them economically independent, sources said yesterday, adding it will be a joint initiative of government, universities and industry to channelize the energy of the educated youth in the right direction. Students will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during the internship time period. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has planned to launch “Youth Empowerment Card” to make them empowered.