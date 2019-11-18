Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly is meeting here today at 3pm after a break of over a month with a heavy agenda of legislation. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will chair the session. All detained assembly members including opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif are likely to attend today’s sitting after issuance of their production orders by the assembly speaker. Questions relating to Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries will be taken up during the Question Hour. The government will also seek extension of five ordinances from the assembly.

They include: The Rawalpindi Women University, Rawalpindi Ordinance 2019 (IX of 2019), The University of Mianwali Ordinance 2019 (X of 2019), The Punjab Public Private Partnership Ordinance 2019 (XI of 2019), The Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Ordinance 2019 (XII of 2019) and The Punjab Probation and Parole Service Ordinance 2019 (XIII of 2019). The government has also placed three bills on day’s agenda for their passage by the Assembly. They include: Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2019, Punjab Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Punjab Seized and Freezed Institutions (Madaaris and Schools) Bill 2019.