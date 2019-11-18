Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan kept dominating in T20 series and thrashed England by 129 runs in fifth T20 at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground.

According to information made available here on Sunday, Pakistan has already wrapped the series by 5-0 in six-match series. On Sunday, England won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. Pakistan sent different opening pairs in each of the five games played and yesterday, they sent Zafar Iqbal (B1) and Mohsin Khan (B3) to open the innings. Pakistan lost Mohsin in the fifth over of the innings at the total of 65 as Mohsin’s individual score was 34 runs off 18 balls. Thereafter, Haroon Khan and Zafar Iqbal knitted the 232-run partnership for the second-wicket and took the total to 297 in 20 overs for the loss of one wicket. Haroon Khan played terrific unbeaten innings of 116* runs off 58 balls featuring 13 fours and 1 big six. Zafar Iqbal made unbeaten 88 runs off 48 balls. For England, Ameen Ashfari was the only bowler to take a wicket.

The massive target of 298 runs was almost unsurmountable for England. Openers Dan Field and Sam Murray batted throughout the overs and England made 168 runs in 20 overs for no loss. Sam Murray made unbeaten 100 runs off 61 balls with the help of 16 fours while Dan Field cracked unbeaten 48 off 64 balls, as Pakistan won the fifth T20I by 129 runs. Haroon Khan and Sam Murray were declared joint men of the match. Aircraft Engineer Emirates Airlines Amir Sarfraz graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away man of the match award. The sixth and last T20 will be played today (Monday) at the same ground.