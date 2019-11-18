Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defending champion Pakistan dominated the opening day of the Junior World Scrabble Championship being held in Torquay, England. According to information received here on Sunday, 13-year-old Imaad Ali was on top at the end of the first day with 6 wins out of 7 games played. He has a spread of 1006 and was averaging a whopping 516 points per match. Imaad also managed the highest game score of the day with a massive 638 while 21 year old Hammad Hadi Khan wasn’t far behind as he also won 6 games but was second behind Imaad on a lower spread (608). Daniyal Sanaullah was third with 5 wins and a spread of 596 while Hassan Hadi Khan completed Pakistan’s dominance by finishing day one on the fourth place with 5 wins and a spread of 296. Former World Scrabble Champion Brett Smitheram of England was the tournament director of the championship.