LAHORE - Reacting to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s statement that PML-Q was not standing with the government, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said Sunday that no conspiracy theory to create differences among the allies in the government will succeed.

“We are government allies and will remain so, Insha-Allah. No one can create misunderstanding between us,” he said in a statement, adding that those trying to create rifts will fail in their designs.

Parvez further stated that PML-Q had always been saying the right things in view of the prevailing political realities.

Talking about his party’s role in ending Maulana’s sit-in in Islamabad, he said it was meant to prevent clash between the Opposition and the government. He said the mediation done by the PML-Q saved the country from political chaos. “We contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman during dharna (sit-in) and it turned out to be the right decision,” he averred. He said credit for maintenance of peace and order in the dharnas (sit-ins) went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

On Nawaz Sharif’s illness and treatment abroad, Parvez said:”Whatever we did in this case was for the benefit of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

GERMAN ENVOY CALLS ON PA SPEAKER

German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Stephan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence.

Ch Parvez Elahi and distinguished guest exchanged views about relations between the two countries, situation in the region and other matters of mutual interest.

Parvez said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany. Emphasising on need for enhancing relations between the two countries in different sectors and cooperation, he said that large number of Pakistanis are settled there and they are playing important role in economy of their country.

Appreciating sentiments of Parvez Elahi, the German envoy said that relations with Pakistan are very important for them.