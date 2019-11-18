Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the Sikh community by opening the Kartapur Corridor, says a PTI leader.

The Indian court’s verdict in the Babri Mosque case is continuity of extremism and hatred being fanned by the Indian leadership, says former MPA and PTI leader Ali Salman Siddique. Talking to a group of notables from Mananwala, Safdarabd and Khanqah Dogran, he said this unjust decision has severely tarnished the image of the so-called secular India.

Talking to the delegation led by Kanwar Imran Saeed here on Sunday, Ali said that Muslims and other minorities are faced with perpetual insecurity and oppression. “Extremist policies and biased attitude of Indian leadership towards the minorities is not only weakening the Indian federation but also causing serious concerns and insecurity among the minorities living in India,” he said.

Ali Salman pointed out that the curfew imposed in Indian held Kashmir has entered 104th day today, paralysing lives of Kashmiris. He said that entire Kashmir has become a large jail where schools and colleges are closed and a severe shortage of medicines and food has taken place. This cannot continue for an indefinite period. The Kashmiri folks cannot be denied their right to self determination for long, he said.

Ali said the self-styled sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in fact an attempt to harm the Kashmir cause by diverting media’s attention. With Allah’s blessings, Maulana, who had given two-day ultimatum for PM’s resignation, had to call off his sit-in and leave Islamabad empty handed on the 14th day of protest. He said that Maulana’s Plan B would also evaporate in the air soon.