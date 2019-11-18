Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan spent his holiday discussing cricket with close friends on Sunday. He said appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq is a positive move by the PCB. The PM has taken a two-day break from his official duties and party engagements to spend time with family and close friends in Bani Gala. The sources said that the PM discussed Pakistan cricket team’s first-class structure and said the new domestic structure will promote real talent in the cricket team. Imran Khan said: “Until our domestic structure becomes ideal, it will not be possible to uplift our cricket.” The PM also lavished praise on both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah ul Haq. “Misbah has the capability to coach players and select as well,” he said. “Sarfaraz is a good cricketer, he will perform in domestic cricket and made a comeback into the team,” he added.