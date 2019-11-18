Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan lives in the hearts of 220 million people of Pakistan and he has proven his words. Talking to the media here, Langrial said that in the present age there are only two leaders in the Muslim world, one is Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the other is Imran Khan, and they have given practical solutions to issues. Answering a question about agriculture, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of price hike and steps are being taken to ensure provision of daily commodities to people on controlled rates. He said the last government created a lot of mess and the present government is striving hard to correct the mistakes of the past. He claimed that Pakistan would be moving on the road of progress and prosperity soon and the main issues would be resolved.