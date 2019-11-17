Share:

ISLAMABAD - Karachi Company police have booked a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province for allegedly kidnapping a Christian woman from Islamabad.

The police, acting upon the complaint of mother of the woman registered the case against Maharaja Ranjeet Singh from Sikh Community under section 365-B on November 16. According to details, Musarrat Masih wife of Javed Masih, a resident of Hansa Colony sector G-8/1 Islamabad told the police that Maharaja Ranjeet Singh has kidnapped her daughter Neelam Masih, 24, as she did not return home on 15 November 2019. “We have come to know that Ranjeet Singh has kidnapped her as he was already in touch with my daughter,” said Musarrat in her application to the police. According to the sources, the woman was employed by Ranjeet Singh at his store in sector G-8. The police are investigating the matter.

On November 17, Neelam, however, in a statement said that she was not abducted by anybody; rather, she had shifted to a hostel at her own after her parents did not take care of her. Appearing along with her counsel at the National Press Club here, she said that Ranjeet Singh had nothing to do with her leaving the home. She absolved Ranjeet Singh of the charges.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 371 outlaws during the last three weeks and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes. The officials said that 67 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 76 persons were arrested while 56 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, the police held 40 accused for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities while 9.848 kilogramme hashish, 2.340 kilogramme heroin, more than 3,000 bottles of alcohol and more than 1,000 litres alcohol were also recovered from them. The police also arrested 46 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 45 pistols, one gun and 159 rounds from them while 13 accused were arrested for alleged involvement in gambling.

Meanwhile, 140 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 102 crime cases of various nature were also held, according to the police.