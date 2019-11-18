Share:

KARACHI - Member National Assembly Pakistan TehrikInsaf, Nusrat Wahid said that the government will bring reforms in Madaris Laws with full consultation of Ulema.

She expressed her view during a meeting with a delegation of Tehreek-i-Insaf workers. She noted that we will not allow JUI-F to use Madaris for his purposes instead the government will take reformative steps to bring change in the society.

Nusrat Wahid further said that government is taking every possible measure to establish peace and security, religious harmony, tolerance and to provide equal rights to all class of people, meanwhile Maulana Fazal Ur Rahman is using Madaris students for his ulterior motives. Nusrat Wahid further said that government is trying to bring reforms like Medina State. The leader of JUI(F) is afraid of Madaris Law Reforms.