Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines. The scholars who were awarded degrees include Sumera Akram in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis titled `Effects of Imidacloprid on reproductive Biology, Physiology and Behaviour of ORB WEB Spider Neoscona Theisi (ARANEAE, ARANEIDAE)’, said a release on Sunday. Similarly, Kamalud Din was awarded degree in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis titled `Relationship Between University Students’ English Proficiency, Academic Achievement and Their Satisfaction on Teachers’ Feedback’, while Haleema Naz Afridi in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis titled `A Study of 18th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan: Challenges and Implications’.

In the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology),Farah Saeed clinched her PhD degree after approval of her thesis titled `Functional Studies of Different

Genes Encoded by Helper Begomoviruses and Associated DNA- Satellites’.