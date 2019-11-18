Share:

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana lifted the title in 36th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament, which concluded here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

It was at the 18th hole that Qasim managed to secure victory and glory for himself through a brilliant regulation par. He had a three rounds aggregate score of 213 while runner-up Omer Zia had the score of 214, one stroke behind the champion. Third position went to Rizwan, the overnight leader and had an aggregate score of 214, a score similar to Omer, but as per rules, Omer was awarded runner-up position with better score in the final 18 holes.

In the race for gross honors, Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm emerged as winner as his three-round aggregate score was 232 while second slot was grabbed by Zunair Aleem Khan of Raya with score of 234 and Kamran Khan of Gymkhana came third with score of 237. In junior category, Sher Ali Khan 2nd gross; Adam Khan 1st gross; Tayyab Tahir 2nd net and Ahmed 1st net. In ladies, Mamoona Azam 3rd gross, Shahzadi Gulfam 2nd gross, Tehmina Ahmad 1st gross; Rubina Nasir 3rd net, Minaa Zainab 2nd net and Momina Tarar 1st net.

In veterans, S Shaghil Hussain 3rd gross, Karamat Ullah Ch 2nd gross and Akhtar Hayat 1st gross while Dr Lateef Ch 3rd net, Maj UD Najmi 2nd net and Ejaz Malik 1st net. In seniors, Col Muhammad Shafi 3rd gross, S Tahir Nawazish 2nd gross and Asad Khan 1st gross while W/C Omar Khan 3rd net, Dr Jawad Sajjid Khan, 2nd net and Maj Gen Qasim Qurshi 1st net.

At the conclusion of the event, the winners were honored by Governor Punjab Chaudry Muhammed Sarwar, accompanied by Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Lahore Gymkhana Chairman Kamran Lashari, Convenor Golf Shaukat Javed and the audience.

In his speech, the Governor shared that recent opening of Kartarpur is a step that has brought worldwide applause and the Buddhist community worldwide seeks support from Pakistan for facilitation to Bhuddists, who plan to visit their places of worship.