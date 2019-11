Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Rasm-e-Qul of Director Administration Nawa-e-Waqt Group Lt-Col (r) Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri and Law Secretary Arshad Farooq Faheem’s mother-in-law, who had died the other day, was held in her native city Phalia.

Ulema prayed for absolution of the departed soul. The Qul ceremony was attended by Manager Human Resources Daily Nawa-e-Waqt Shafique Sultan, former federal minister Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, former member assembly Maj Zulfiqar, MNA Nasir Bosal, MPA Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Brig (r) Dr Sultan Muzaffar, Administrator DHA Brig (r) Sajid Khokhar, President District Bar Mandi Bahauddin Pervaiz Ranjha, former adviser to PM Faisal Chaudhry, former DG Health Punjab Dr Fayyaz Ranjha, Col Waseem Qadri, Dr Ajmal Hussain and other prominent personalities, besides people in large number.