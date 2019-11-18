Share:

KARACHI - Rangers personnel have arrested twenty seven suspected criminals during separate raids carried out in areas in Karachi on Sunday.

Rangers spokesperson stated that the arrested persons are involved in different cases of robbery, drug peddling and street crimes, who were nabbed in raids conducted in North Karachi Industrial Area, Khokhrapar, Awami Colony, Brigade, Ittehad Town, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Saddar and Ferozabad.

A suspect allegedly involved in illegal arms business was arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspect is also wanted in different criminal cases, the spokesperson said.

Ten persons have been arrested from Saddar, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Ferozabad over their involvement in drug peddling. The security officials have also recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, stolen items and narcotics. The nabbed persons were handed over the local police for further legal action, the spokesperson said.