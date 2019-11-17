Share:

NEW YORK-Salon du Chocolat, the world’s renowned chocolate festival created to indulge chocolate and cocoa lovers, opened at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The event, which connected cocoa producers, chocolatiers, pastry chefs and thousands of individuals who are passionate about chocolate, featured about 100 exhibitors around the world.

The event highlights included chocolate demonstration stage where participants could learn new recipes from experienced chocolatiers, pastry by the pros where consumers could learn baking tips from renowned chefs, cocoa capsule fashion show, and live chocolate sculptings, among others.

Salon du Chocolat NY, which will end on Sunday, marked the global event’s arrival to the 34th city since the first show in 1995.

Since its inception in Paris, Salon du Chocolat has held more than 200 different events in 16 different countries and over 30 cities, celebrating the world’s love for chocolate with over 1 million visitors each year.