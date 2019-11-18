Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday visited the tehsil headquarters hospital in Kharian and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients. She visited different wards of the hospital and inquired after the patients. The hospital’s medical superintendent briefed the minister about medical facilities available at the facility. Dr Yasmin said on this occasion, “We are creating best medical facilities for patients at all government hospitals. Hospitals of eight mega cities of Punjab have been upgraded under Prime Minister Health Initiatives. Cleanliness and medicines at government hospitals are being monitored properly,” she said. She said that vacancies of doctors at DHQs and THQs are being filled. “We are trying to make government hospitals exemplary,” says Dr Yasmin. She said that international standards at government hospitals will be ensured according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. No patient should face any problem in the hospital. “Doctors should serve the public. We are taking steps to provide maximum relief to the public,” she said.