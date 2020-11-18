Share:

ISLAMABAD - Continuing to record over 2,000 cases for almost a week now, Pakistan recorded another 2050 Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally for confirmed cases to 361,082.

As many as 33 more people succumbed to the virus during the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,193 in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic in February. Moreover, 1,010 people also recovered from the virus during the same period. Around 324,834 people have so far recovered from the virus in the country.

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken worst turn in the country with the new cases coming on a fast pace.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic as 156,528 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in province followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 156,528 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 111,047 in Punjab, 42,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,444 in Islamabad, 16,449 in Balochistan, 5,538 in Azad Kashmir and 4,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nationwide toll of deaths jumped to 7,193 on Tuesday as 2,751 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,492 in Punjab, 1,315 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 260 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 126 in Azad Kashmir. At present, 1447 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in the country, according to the officials.