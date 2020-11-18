Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police have arrested a proclaimed offender and an accused for giving shelter to a PO, informed a Police spokesman. Banni Police conducted a raid and manage to arrest a proclaimed offender namely Naveed Ali on the charges of Cheque dishonour in 2019 while Murree Police held Kausar Mehmood for giving shelter and helping to escape a proclaimed offender namely Aaqash alias Kashi involved in heinous crimes. Police arrested both accused and sent them behind the bar after registering case.