ISLAMABAD - As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity ratio hovers above 5per cent in the city on Tuesday, health experts stressed for strict implementation Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the pandemic spread.

According to the official figures, over 200 patients have been examined in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, while 59 were admitted in the hospital, The Nation learnt on Tuesday.

Official data of the COVID-19 influx at PIMS in the previous 24 hours said that the hospital COVID-19 staff has examined 245 patients in this time period.

The data shows that 59 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in the hospital while 11 new were admitted in the last 24 hours. Hospital data showed that one patient has been discharged from the hospital while none of the admitted is on a ventilator.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia said that health authorities are investigating 224 cases and positivity hovers around 5 to 7 per cent and goes down at times.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Track and Trace Surveillance Cell data, the health authorities in the city have tested 224 positive cases and traced 515 contacts.

While 178 samples of the residents have been collected. Official data said that 224 fresh cases include 119 male and 105 female patients. The data said that in the previous one month, over 6500 people have been infected with the virus.

According to the age-wise distribution of the cases of the previous 24 hours, the majority of people infected with the virus were of the age between 31-45 years. Sixty people were infected from this age group, 25 were between 21-30, 40 between 45-60 years, 32 between 11-20 years, 22 between 61-80 years and 17 were between 1-10 years.

The TTQ teams have traced 133 COVID-19 infected people in urban areas and 91 in rural areas.

Official data said that 20 cases were detected from Bharakahu, 16 from G-9, 15 in I-8, 14 in G-7, 13 in Bahria Town, 12 in F-10, 11 in G-11, 10 in Taramari, 09 in F-8, 06 in I-9, 06 in G-13, 06 in Soan Garden, 05 in Khanna, 05 in I-10, 04 in Margallah Town, 04 in G-14, 02 in Naval Anchorage, 02 in Jinnah Garden and 02 from H-8.

Expert on Public Health, Dr. Abdul Wali Khan, talking to The Nation said that the situation of COVID-19 spread is worrisome and could bring serious consequences.

He said that during the first wave the post monsoon and humid weather had a positive impact and COVID-19 positivity ratio was dropped to 02 per cent.

“However as predicted earlier, dry weather and low temperature has increased the positivity and in the ongoing month it has surged to 6-7 per cent which is a serious matter,” he said.

Dr. Wali Khan said that again strict implementation on social distancing; wearing of masks and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is required to prevent the disease spread.

He said that during winter, clinical complications of the COVID-19 also emerge and patients with diabetes, cardiac problems, pregnant women, renal or lungs patients become more vulnerable.

Dr. Wali Khan said that in the last 24 hours, more than 2000 cases have been reported and the death rate has also increased.

“Smart lockdowns, controlled business activity and discouraging of gathering are essential to avoid the public damage of COVID-19,” he said.