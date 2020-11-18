Share:

SUKKUR - The Jaccababad police foiled a bid to marry underage children, as officials of the crime investigation agency (CIA) reached the Dorr village.

According to a statement of the Police on Tuesday, officers reached the village in Jacobabad where an underage “marriage” was about to take place. They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.

The police further said that the nikkahkhwan managed to flee during the operation.

Encroachments removed from Sukkur Irrigation Colony

The Irrigation department, Sukkur continued to remove many illegally-constructed shops and other encroachments from the Irrigation Colony on Tuesday.

The irrigation authorities bulldozed many illegally-constructed shops, huts and other constructions from the Sukkur Barrage Colony under the supervision of the police.

The irrigation authorities had given notices for evacuation of encroachments three days ago. The irrigation officials told the Media that the operation against the encroachments was launched on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and pledged to continue it till the removal of entire illegal structures from the colony.