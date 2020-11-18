Share:

LAHORE - British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Tuesday. British High Commissioner’s Political Secretary Harry Thomson and Commonwealth Development Officer Jinal Shah were also present. British High Commissioner enquired about the health and welfare of Ch Shujaat Hussain and also exchanged views about the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Thanking the British Higher Commissioner, Ch Parvez Elahi said that reviving Lahore and Islamabad routes by the British Airways was a welcome decision. He also lauded the British envoy for the personal interest he was taking in promotion of places of entertainment and tourism in Northern Areas. British High Commissioner said that democratic act of empowering the Standing Committees of the Punjab Assembly for the first time was quite an appreciable step. He said that Britain was assisting Pakistan in the health and education sectors and adequate funds had also been allocated which will help in training of these departments.