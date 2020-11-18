Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Riaz Haider on Tuesday said that the change had started to begin in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz should avoid from the allegations of rigging in the GB elections and they should accept the ground realities. He said that the people of Gilgit had rejected the statement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PPP and PML-N. The lawmaker said that the success of PTI in GB elections showed that the people of the region had trust in leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. He further said that the vision of PTI was to ensure peace, prosperity and economic stability in the country.