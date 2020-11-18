Share:

LAHORE - Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir constituted special committee to monitor immunization service delivery in teaching hospitals on Tuesday. The Committee Members are: Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Dr Shakil Ahmed Gondal, Usman Ghani, Unicef representative Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rana and World Health Organization representatives Dr Fayyaz Ahmed and Dr Imran Qureshi. The Director General Health Services himself would also visit hospital and monitor the immunization processes there. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The purpose of constituting a Special Committee is to improve immunization processes and enhance coverage in Punjab. The members of the committee shall visit all teaching hospitals between 17th to 25th November.

The committee members will visit Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.”