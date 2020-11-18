Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A husband and his wife were died in a road accident near AhsanPur road while returning to their home town, Kot Addu, from Layyah on motorbike.

Rescuers said, last night Muhammad Tanveer and his wife Zubaida Bibi were on way to Kot Addu when their vehicle struck with speeding passenger wagon. As a result both died on the spot due to severe injuries. The van driver fled from the scene. Police handed over the dead bodies to the heirs and registered a case.

19 smoke emitting vehicles fined

District environment department along with City traffic police imposed fine on drivers of 19 smoke emitting vehicles and warned several others in line with anti-smog measures. Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here on Tuesday that teams were distributing pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous affects of smog. He said that wearing face mask and eye glasses were mandatory for motorists, especially motorcyclists for their safety against smog.

He said that joint teams of the Environment department and traffic police were taking strict action against smoke emitting vehicles and heavy fines were being imposed on faulty vehicles.