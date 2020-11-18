Share:

KARACHI - A court on Tuesday put off a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar in a case pertaining to the violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid’s sanctity.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 30 with direction for the applicant’s lawyers to come prepared to forward their arguments on next hearing. Waqas Khan, the complainant of the FIR against Safdar, moved the application requesting the court to revoke his bail.

He contended in his application that the court granted bail to the PML-N leader ignoring key facts. He said Safdar was not entited to bail and requested the court to revoke his bail.

Sindh decides not to close schools for winter vacations

The Sindh government has decided not to close educational institutions for winter vacations this year as students were granted extended summer vacations due to first wave of novel coronavirus in the province.

According to officials of provincial education department, the matter will be further discussed during a meeting with National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) later in the month.

On the other hand, Balochistan education minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has said that the suggestion of closing educational institutions for winter vacations from December 1 in cold areas is under consideration.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said he apprised federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood of details about institutions in the inter-provincial meeting of education ministers.

He said the decisions to extend winter vacations up to three months and to add fifteen holidays this year as compared to the past were also under consideration.