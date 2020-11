Share:

NAUSHEHROFEROZE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for anti-polio drive to commence from 30th November. Among others, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mazhar Kalhoro, Dr Shabir ul-Hasnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain, Polio Eradication Officer Dr Ghulam Ali Solangi, Staff Officer Dr Lubna Gnaghro, DMISH Dr Fida Hussain Memon and relevant officers were present on the occasion.