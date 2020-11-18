Share:

HYDERABAD - Government Boys Degree College Tando Muhammad Khan has been closed for three days after eight employees and the students were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter addressed to the principal by District Health Officer, it was requested for immediate closure of the college for next three days after samples of 08 persons had turned out to be positive on Monday.

As per the test result, four employees and the same number of students have been tested positive for COVID-19, DHO disclosed.

College staff including Nazir Ahmed, Pir Arshad, Ghulam Mustafa, Riaz Hussain and students Abid Hussain s/o M Rahim, Ravi Kumar s/o Manji, Shehzad s/o Ghulam Muhammad and Abdul Wahab s/o Abdul Razaq have been advised to remain in home isolation for 10 days.

Affected persons would be allowed to attend college after completion of 10 days isolation period subject to repeating of PCR test, DHO suggested in his letter.

Two COVID-19 patients die, 90 more cases reported in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the toll to 104 while 90 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad district.

According to health authorities, after change in weather conditions and non-implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), a surge in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the district since the last several weeks.

Former district ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad 80 year old Shaikh Shoukat Ali and 75 year old Ahmed Bux s/o Muhammad Bux have succumbed to the virus at Liaquat University Hospital on Tuesday morning.

As many as 90 new cases have been reported positive during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the district to 934; of them only 15 were admitted in hospitals and the rest were under home isolation, health officials informed.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to face the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in Latifabad taluka by using loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.