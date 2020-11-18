Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday said faith could not be completed without love and respect for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He made these remarks while addressing as Chief Guest at Qirat and Naat competition here at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Satellite Town. He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always prayed for Maghfarat of his Ummah and for the welfare of humanity. He said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) holds the highest rank in the whole universe and Muslims cannot accept anything blasphemous against Him. Commissioner said that the purpose of holding such events was to spread Holy Prophet (PBUH’s) message to the world. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present on the occasion.