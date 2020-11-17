Share:

ISLAMABAD- FaryalMakhdoom has said she is thankful to be home and safe, after her husband Amir Khan crashed their £90,000 Merdedes S350 on the M6 recently. The shaken model, 29, took to Instagram to reveal her family were ‘doing ok’ following the terrifying accident.Amir crashed the luxury sports car after he lost control of it in wet weather on the M6 and smashed into the central barrier. Faryal wrote: ‘Thankful to be home cozy & safe. My family & I were involved in a terrible car accident this weekend. ‘Alhumdulilah, I truly believe all the Charity work &Sadaqah is what’s protected us. I just want to thank you all so much for your kind messages — made me feel so much better.